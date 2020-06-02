UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Holds Training Session

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 05:03 PM

Rescue-1122 holds training session

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, held a training session at its head office on Tuesday for the rescuers to equip them with the ability to cope with any flood emergency

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) : The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, held a training session at its head office on Tuesday for the rescuers to equip them with the ability to cope with any flood emergency.

Emergency Officer (Operations) Ghulam Shabir briefed the participants about the use of emergency tools and other tips to cope with any eventuality during floods.

The training session, organised on the directions of District Officer Emergency Ihtesham Wahla, was aimed to improve the professional skills of the rescuers.

Related Topics

Punjab Flood

Recent Stories

Sindh Bank launches its new website

6 minutes ago

Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of 13 Kas ..

11 minutes ago

Govt releases Rs 69,567.359 mln for water projects ..

9 minutes ago

83 law-violators arrested in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Formula One unveils eight-race schedule in Europe ..

2 minutes ago

Rain expected in parts of Punjab during next 24 ho ..

35 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.