Rescue-1122 holds training session

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) : The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, held a training session at its head office on Tuesday for the rescuers to equip them with the ability to cope with any flood emergency.

Emergency Officer (Operations) Ghulam Shabir briefed the participants about the use of emergency tools and other tips to cope with any eventuality during floods.

The training session, organised on the directions of District Officer Emergency Ihtesham Wahla, was aimed to improve the professional skills of the rescuers.