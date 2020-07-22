Rescue 1122 holds training workshop for Tiger Force

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 organized three days training workshop for Tiger Force personnels here.

In line with special directions of Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, the Rescue 1122 imparted training under supervision of District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Ijaz Anjum.

Rescue safety officer Ahmed Ashraf and media coordinator Rashid Chaudhary imparted training to first batch of Tiger force members about timely first aid in case of emergency and practical steps in fire case.

Later, practical demonstration was also made by the Rescuers.

Speaking on this occasion, DEO RESCUE 1122 Dr Ijaz Anjum urged the tiger force personnel to perform their duties with devotion and play their role in country's prosperity.