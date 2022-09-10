Rescue-1122 holds walk on World First Aid Day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :In connection with the World First Aid Day, Rescue-1122 and Rescue Guards organised a walk to create awareness among the public about the First Aid.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal led the walk.

The walk started from Central Rescue-1122 Station Kutchehry Road in which a large number of rescue officers and officials, besides District Warden Sialkot Jameel Janjua participated along with rescue guards.

Later, a seminar on the importance of the first aid was also organised at the rescue station.