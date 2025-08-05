Rescue 1122 honours brave personnel for exemplary service, DG presents salute in historic gesture

A prestigious ceremony was held at the Provincial Headquarters of Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to honour two rescue personnel for their professional, courageous, and exemplary services

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2025) A prestigious ceremony was held at the Provincial Headquarters of Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to honour two rescue personnel for their professional, courageous, and exemplary services.

The ceremony was presided over by Director General Rescue 1122, Muhammad Tayyab Abdullah.

The Primary objective of the event was to acknowledge the dedicated services and professional capabilities of Rescue 1122 personnel and to boost their morale.

A unique highlight of the ceremony was that, for the first time in the history of Rescue 1122, the Director General himself presented a formal salute to the frontline personnel.

Traditionally, salutes are given to senior officials, but this unprecedented act by the DG symbolized the institution’s deep respect and strong connection with its frontline heroes.

During the ceremony, the personnel were given an honorary salute and heartfelt tributes were paid for their outstanding contributions.

Rescuer Murad Khan was awarded a medal for risking his life during a building fire incident. Despite suffering a broken hand during the operation, he continued his duties and successfully extinguished the fire without abandoning his responsibilities.

Similarly, Emergency Medical Technician Asif Nawaz received a medal for saving a citizen's life by performing continuous CPR on Charsadda Road.

The victim had lost consciousness due to electric shock and his heartbeat had stopped. Thanks to Asif Nawaz’s timely medical response, the person’s life was saved.

At the conclusion of the event, the Director General presented the two rescuers with honorary medals and new uniforms, declaring their contributions a matter of pride for the department.

He stated that Rescue 1122 always appreciates excellent performance, and in the future, all personnel demonstrating outstanding service will be recognised and rewarded to further encourage dedication and excellence within the ranks.