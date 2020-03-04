UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122, IET-UK & UET Ink MoU To Share Best Practices, Training

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:07 AM

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, the International Emergency Team United Kingdom (IET-UK) and the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday

The MoU is aimed at sharing the best practices, training modules, standards, applied research and organisational innovation in the fields of integrated emergency and disaster management, urban planning, health, safety and environmental management besides public health and road safety to prevent emergencies.

PES Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer, Vice Chancellor UET Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar, Chairperson of International Emergency Team UK Mehrban Sadiq and Chairman City & Regional Planning Department, UET, Lahore signed the MoU at the UET. Assistant Prof Richard Kotter Trustee, IET-UK and Registrar Emergency Services Academy Dr Muhammad Farhan Khalid also signed the documents. According to the accord, three institutions would collaborate to bridge the gap between academia, practitioners, professions and the voluntary sector to facilitate and carry out evidence-based research with a view to implementing appropriate solutions, creating internships and exchanges.

They will also collaborate to establish quality volunteering opportunities based on the challenges faced in the fields of urban planning, public health, integrated emergency management and disaster management. The Rescue-1122 will also provide complete access to data for research purposes. DG Rescue Punjab said that Punjab Emergency Service had established an effective system for emergency preparedness, response, protection and response.

UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar expressed his hope that the MoU would go a long way for mutual progress through development of new research and disaster management programs.

Assistant Prof Richard Kotter and Chairperson IET-UK expressed confidence in the successful execution of the MoU and hoped that the three institutions would get through the collaboration

