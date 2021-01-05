UrduPoint.com
Rescue-1122 Impart Rescue Training To 454 Staff Last Year

Tue 05th January 2021

Rescue-1122 impart rescue training to 454 staff last year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :The community and safety wing Rescue-1122 imparted rescue training to 454 staff of different schools, colleges, NGOs and industries in the district during the year 2020.

District Officer (Emergencies) Engr Ihtesham Wahla said here Tuesday, the above mentioned staff were trained about basic life support courses, adding certificates were also awarded to 1000 people during the same period.

He said that rescue teams held first aid sessions at 54 schools and colleges besides imparting refresher training in 346 union councils of the district.

The Rescue-1122 also visited buildings regarding building safety and held emergency evacuationdrills at different industrial units.

More Stories From Pakistan

