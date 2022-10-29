Rescue-1122 imparted training to AKAH Syria team

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :The Emergency Services academy (Rescue-1122) organised training for the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH) Syria Search and Rescue Team.

A total of 13 members including 9 from Syria and 4 from Pakistan attended the week-long course on Search & Rescue Strategies and Techniques by United Nations INSARAG certified Search and Rescue Experts of Emergency Services Academy. The week-long training course was organised from 24th to 29th October 2022, on request of the Aga Khan Agency for Habitat (AKAH) Team.

The purpose of the course was to train the AKAH Search & Rescue (SAR) team in Disaster Response as per international standards.

Emergency Services Secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer congratulated them on successful completion of the course. Inayat Jan, Team Manager AKAH, Registrar Academy Dr Muhammad Farhan Khalid, Syria team participants, and Academy Instructor were present at the closing ceremony. Inayat Jan appreciated the capacity of Emergency Services Academy.

The Emergency Services secretary awarded certificates to successful participants on completion of the training.