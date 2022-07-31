Rescue 1122 imparts BLS, first aid training to Chashma Sugar Mills' staff

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :The Rescue 1122 organized one-day workshop to impart training of basic life support (BLS) and first aid to the employees of Chashma Sugar Mills.

Rescue 1122 team led by Training Wing Incharge Aizaz Mehmood, organized the training session on the special instructions of District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dera Kamal Shah.

The employees of Chashma Sugar Mills were also given practical exercises to prevent and deal with accidents. All the employees fully participated in the training.

At the end, Assistant General Manager of Chashma Sugar Mills Ghulam Mohiuddin Shehzad thanked the district emergency officer Dera Kamal Shah and his team.

The GM intended to organize such useful events on monthly basis for the employees of the mills.