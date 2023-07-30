Rescue 1122 imparts first aid treatments to 2160 mourners on Youm-e-Ashura

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 imparted first aid treatment to 2160 mourners and also shifted 59 persons to a hospital in Youm-e-Ashura.

According to the official report, over 600 Rescuers along with 35 ambulances, 17 fire vehicles, and 98 motorbikes performed duties on the 10th of Muharram.

The department established camps along the routes of the processions. Rescue 1122's command and control room remained highly alert and maintained coordination with other departments.

Dr Kaleem Ullah, the district emergency officer, lauded the matchless and swift services of the Rescuers in all tehsils of the district.