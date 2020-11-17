UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Imparts Training Among Students

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

Rescue-1122 imparts training among students

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) ::On the special directives of Director General Rescue-1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Khatir Ahmed, the medical wing of Rescue-1122 Khawaza Khela Tuesday imparted first-aid training regarding different emergencies among students of Government Girls Degree College Khawaza Khela.

In the supervision of Incharge Medical Wing Asif Khan and Incharge Saifullah, the female medical technicians imparted training among the students about how to protect rescue themselves and children in case of fire eruption incident at home.

They also taught ways, how to mitigate the extreme fire and provide first-aid to burnt victims. Similarly, the Rescue-1122 officials sensitized the students and teaching faculty about Covid-19 and preventive measures.

They urged the masses to wear masks at public places and ensure social distancing in public to avoid the coronavirus infection.

Speaking on the occasion DEO Swat Imran Khan Yousafzai expressed gratitude to the Rescue-1122 teams for imparting training among students and teachers.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Helping disadvantaged people hallmark of a civiliz ..

8 minutes ago

Camel Racing Club established in Sharjah

8 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates SRTI new headquarters

9 minutes ago

UAE to celebrate Oman’s 50th National Day

24 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed receives medical team behind f ..

24 minutes ago

AJK re-imposes lockdown due to rising Covid-19 cas ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.