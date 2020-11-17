Rescue-1122 imparts training among students

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) ::On the special directives of Director General Rescue-1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Khatir Ahmed, the medical wing of Rescue-1122 Khawaza Khela Tuesday imparted first-aid training regarding different emergencies among students of Government Girls Degree College Khawaza Khela.

In the supervision of Incharge Medical Wing Asif Khan and Incharge Saifullah, the female medical technicians imparted training among the students about how to protect rescue themselves and children in case of fire eruption incident at home.

They also taught ways, how to mitigate the extreme fire and provide first-aid to burnt victims. Similarly, the Rescue-1122 officials sensitized the students and teaching faculty about Covid-19 and preventive measures.

They urged the masses to wear masks at public places and ensure social distancing in public to avoid the coronavirus infection.

Speaking on the occasion DEO Swat Imran Khan Yousafzai expressed gratitude to the Rescue-1122 teams for imparting training among students and teachers.