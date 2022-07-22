Rescue 1122 in time services to masses commendable, says DC

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar said that Rescue 1122 was providing its services to the people of Muzaffargarh in a timely manner which was commendable.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qamar awarded District Emergency Officer Dr Hussain Mian with a Certificate of Excellence and a Shield at his office on the suggestion of Commissioner DG Khan.

Speaking on this occasion, DC said that there was no doubt that emergencies were increasing day by day in which role of Rescue 1122 was very prominent.

Appreciating the performance of Rescue 1122, he said that the excellent response of Rescue 1122 and the systematic manner in which emergencies were managed was commendable.

DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Hussain Mian thanked Deputy Commissioner and said that the purpose of Rescue 1122 was to serve the humanity and we will continue to serve the people with same spirit.