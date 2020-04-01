UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Increases Ambit In Wake Of Corona Spread

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 10:59 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Service (1122) Wednesday announced extension of services to further seven more districts in wake of corona spread

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Service (1122) Wednesday announced extension of services to further seven more districts in wake of corona spread.

Decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held in Provincial Headquarters of Rescue 1122. The meeting among others was attended by Secretary Relief, Abid Majeed, Director General 1122 KP, Dr. Khateer Ahmad and concerned officials.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Relief said that Rescue 1122 is working as a first responder during emergencies and its ambit has been extended due to service rendered by 1122 in meeting emergencies effectively.

The new districts are included Shangla, Upper and Lower Dir, Upper Kohistan, Mohmand, Lakki and Bannu.

Dr. Khateer said that operational equipment including ambulances, fire and rescue vehicles have been procured for the new districts adding a professional and dedicated team would be deputed serve in these areas.

