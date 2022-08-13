UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Independence Day Preparations In Full Swing Across Abbottabad

Muhammad Irfan Published August 13, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Rescue 1122 Independence Day preparations in full swing across Abbottabad

Like other departments, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad's preparations to celebrate Independence Day are in full swing across the district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Like other departments, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad's preparations to celebrate Independence Day are in full swing across the district.

In the light of the special instructions of the Acting Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Ayaz Khan, the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated this time with great enthusiasm .

Flags will be hoisted on vehicles, ambulances.

Rescue teams will also present a demonstration of the march pass.

Pakistani flags and banners are being displayed on all the rescue ambulances and rescue vehicles.

The spirit of the people is being highlighted. The officials of rescue 1122 Abbottabad along with celebrating independence will also perform their duty 24 hours a day to serve the people

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Vehicles Independence March Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Gerrard wins duel with Lampard to get Villa off th ..

Gerrard wins duel with Lampard to get Villa off the mark

1 minute ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

1 minute ago
 Three dead after smuggler van overturns in Austria ..

Three dead after smuggler van overturns in Austria

1 minute ago
 5 persons swept away by floods rescued; search ope ..

5 persons swept away by floods rescued; search operation continues: DC

1 minute ago
 Independence Day celebrations reach to climax in K ..

Independence Day celebrations reach to climax in KP

24 minutes ago
 NHA with support of FWO restores KKH for small veh ..

NHA with support of FWO restores KKH for small vehicles

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.