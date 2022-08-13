Rescue 1122 Independence Day preparations in full swing across Abbottabad

Like other departments, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad's preparations to celebrate Independence Day are in full swing across the district

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Like other departments, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad's preparations to celebrate Independence Day are in full swing across the district.

In the light of the special instructions of the Acting Director General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Ayaz Khan, the 75th Independence Day of Pakistan will be celebrated this time with great enthusiasm .

Flags will be hoisted on vehicles, ambulances.

Rescue teams will also present a demonstration of the march pass.

Pakistani flags and banners are being displayed on all the rescue ambulances and rescue vehicles.

The spirit of the people is being highlighted. The officials of rescue 1122 Abbottabad along with celebrating independence will also perform their duty 24 hours a day to serve the people