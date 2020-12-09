UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Initiates Its Services In Khacha Khoh Town

District administration initiated Rescue 1122 Ambulance service in Kacha Khoh town of district Khanewal

According to official sources, following direction from Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, the ambulance service was introduced in the town.

The emergency service will facilitated over 30,000 residents of the area.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi instructed District Emergency Officer to depute staff, round the clock for emergency service.

Availability of Rescue 1122 service was age old demand of the local people. Kacha Khoh town is located almost 20 kilometre away from Khanewal city and the local people were faced with difficulties especially during emergencies.

