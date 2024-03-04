Rescue 1122 Inks MoU With Jinnah Islamia College Sialkot
District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Engineer Naveed Iqbal signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Government Jinnah Islamia College Sialkot under the prime objective of Punjab Emergency Service Secretary Dr. Rizwan Naseer
In this regard, a function was organized in Fatima Jinnah Hall of the college.
Principal College Mujahid Hussain Bukhari, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal, Vice Principal Muhammad Munir Qadri, Urdu Department Head Asif Sulahri, Rescue District Warden Jameel Janjua, Community Wing Incharge Muhammad Waseem and women rescue scouts also participated in the ceremony.
Later College Principal Mujahid Hussain Bukhari and District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).
Further, the District Emergency Officer said that under this agreement, Rescue 1122 will provide life saving training to college students so that they can support rescue in making Sialkot city safe.
Students will be trained on Pak Life Saver Program, PLSP, Rescue Cadet Corps and CADRE courses so that in any emergency situation they can start rescue operations in time to save precious lives.
Principal Mujahid Hussain Bukhari said that Rescue 1122 is an admirable organization which is dedicated to the public service day and night and the nation is proud of Rescue 1122.
He appreciated this rescue initiative and said that such training is mandatory for every citizen. He also assured of his full cooperation.
