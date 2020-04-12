UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Installs Walk- Through Gate For Disinfection Of Operational Vehicles

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 02:30 PM

Rescue 1122 installs walk- through gate for disinfection of operational vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :The Rescue 1122 has installed walk through gate for cleaning of its operational vehicles from germs infections with fast pace.

Director General Rescue 1122, Dr Khateer Ahmed said in a statement here Sunday that two different walks through gates for padestrians people and operational vehicles were prepared where water, chlorine and other anti germs medicines would be used.

He said ambulances and employees were specified for countering of coronavirus and the department was running an effective prevention and awareness campaign against pandemic besides making anti germs spray on daily basis across KP.

The DG said the department was shifting suspected patients with safety.

