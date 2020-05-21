Rescue 1122 issued plan for Eid-ul-Fitr

Rescue 1122 has issued Eid contingency plan as Rescue staff will serve the masses during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

According to a spokesman, the District Emergency Officer Dr. Abdul Rehman chairing a meeting held here at Central Rescue Station Rawal Road reviewed all the arrangements and finalized the Eid plan.

Under the plan, the Emergency Service will be on high alert with trained paramedical rescue staff and fully equipped emergency vehicles to provide swift response in case of any untoward incident. Emergency vehicles shall be deputed at sensitive areas along with trained emergency staff to provide immediate pre-hospital emergency cover if needed.

In district Rawalpindi, as many as 400 rescue workers while 69 emergency ambulances including , fire vehicles, motobike, recovery vehicles, water bowzer, specialize vehicles will be on standby for emergency duty across the district.

District Control Room will be functional round the clock for provision of effective emergency services to the public and leaves of rescuers have been restricted in this regard.

The District Officer also wished all the citizens a safe Eid and advised the motorists to drive safely with families particularly while leaving or returning from hometowns before, during and after Eid holidays.

