Rescue 1122 issues advisory after the increasing incidents of fire

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has advised people to be careful in using electric appliances during the hot weather and urged the residents to properly switch off electricity appliances as short circuit is the main reason behind the increasing fire related incidents.

According to District Emergency Officer (DEO), Rescue-1122, Rawalpindi Dr Abdul Rehman, due to heat wave, the incidents of fire are increasing day by day, adding that people should be cautioned in using electricity gadgets. He was of the view that electric wires should be properly maintained in buildings if needed it must be repaired otherwise it would be dangerous.

He made it clear that use of tobacco with utmost careful to avoid losses.

On the other hand, massive fire which broke out on Tuesday evening at cooking oil godown located in the area of Kalyam Shareef near Rawat and spread quickly engulfing the entire building and godown containing an area of four kanal and oil stocks worth billion of rupees got burnt.

After hectic efforts, it took firefighters around 26 hours to douse the blaze.