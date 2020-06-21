UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Issues Advisory After The Increasing Incidents Of Fire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 03:00 PM

Rescue 1122 issues advisory after the increasing incidents of fire

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has advised people to be careful in using electric appliances during the hot weather and urged the residents to properly switch off electricity appliances as short circuit is the main reason behind the increasing fire related incidents.

According to District Emergency Officer (DEO), Rescue-1122, Rawalpindi Dr Abdul Rehman, due to heat wave, the incidents of fire are increasing day by day, adding that people should be cautioned in using electricity gadgets. He was of the view that electric wires should be properly maintained in buildings if needed it must be repaired otherwise it would be dangerous.

He made it clear that use of tobacco with utmost careful to avoid losses.

On the other hand, massive fire which broke out on Tuesday evening at cooking oil godown located in the area of Kalyam Shareef near Rawat and spread quickly engulfing the entire building and godown containing an area of four kanal and oil stocks worth billion of rupees got burnt.

After hectic efforts, it took firefighters around 26 hours to douse the blaze.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Electricity Punjab Oil Heat Wave Rawalpindi Stocks Rescue 1122 Billion

Recent Stories

Second phase of COVID-19 screening for Sharjah Gov ..

2 hours ago

UAE affirms solidarity with Egypt in protecting it ..

2 hours ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

4 hours ago

Mainland China reports 26 new COVID-19 cases inclu ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 21, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.