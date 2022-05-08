UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Issues Alert For Upcoming Heat Stroke

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Rescue 1122 issues alert for upcoming heat stroke

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khateer Ahmad Sunday issued an alert to the general public regarding the upcoming heat stroke incident because of the scorching heat and appealed to the people to avoid unnecessary travel in the afternoon.

Dr Khateer Ahmed Director General Rescue 1122 said that they have issued an alert on the instructions of the provincial government.

Rescue 1122 stations are open 24 hours a day and the control room is active, said Dr.

Khateer Ahmed.

Rescue 1122 ambulances instructed to keep coolers, water bottles and ice bags, Dr Khateer Ahmed added. He said instructions have been passed to keep medicines and other essential items in ambulances to deal with heat stroke.

People should also avoid unnecessary travel in the afternoon, Dr Khateer Ahmed said, adding, people should use light clothes, wet cloth on head and water frequently. In any emergency situation, the people should call 1122, Dr Khateer Ahmed.

Related Topics

Water Alert Rescue 1122 Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th May 2022

4 hours ago
 Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

13 hours ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

13 hours ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

13 hours ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.