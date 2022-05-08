Rescue 1122 issues alert for upcoming heat stroke

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :Director General Rescue 1122 Dr. Khateer Ahmad Sunday issued an alert to the general public regarding the upcoming heat stroke incident because of the scorching heat and appealed to the people to avoid unnecessary travel in the afternoon.

Dr Khateer Ahmed Director General Rescue 1122 said that they have issued an alert on the instructions of the provincial government.

Rescue 1122 stations are open 24 hours a day and the control room is active, said Dr.

Khateer Ahmed.

Rescue 1122 ambulances instructed to keep coolers, water bottles and ice bags, Dr Khateer Ahmed added. He said instructions have been passed to keep medicines and other essential items in ambulances to deal with heat stroke.

People should also avoid unnecessary travel in the afternoon, Dr Khateer Ahmed said, adding, people should use light clothes, wet cloth on head and water frequently. In any emergency situation, the people should call 1122, Dr Khateer Ahmed.