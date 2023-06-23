Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Issues Alert From Prevailing Heatwave

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 23, 2023 | 07:10 PM

Rescue 1122 issues alert from prevailing heatwave

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued an alert for protection and safety of people from prevailing wave of heatwave in the province.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, Director General Rescue 1122 KP, Dr. Khateer Muhammad has issued directives for keeping the offices open and operating of control room round the clock.

The Rescue ambulances will carry water coolers, bottles and ice bags for providing relief to any patient of heat stroke.

The authorities are also directed to ensure the provision of necessary medicine for treatment of patients of heat stroke.

People are also advised to avoid unnecessary visits out of home during peak hours of heat from 12:00 p.m to 5:00 p.m.

People are advised to wear seasonal clothes, put some wet cloth over head to cover from direct sunlight and increase water intake during these days.

Motor bike riders and cyclists are also advised to cover head with wet cloth during travel.

In case of emergency forthwith call Rescue 1122 for help of people.

