Rescue-1122 issues alert in response of earthquake

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :Rescue-1122 has issued an alert after earthquake jolted different parts of the country.

Spokesperson of Rescue-1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Bilal Faizi said staff members all over the province have been issued high-alert for meeting any emergency.

Meanwhile masses are asked to call Rescue-1122 in case of any emergency.