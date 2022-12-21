Rescue 1122 issues annual performance report

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 Abbottabad on Wednesday while issuing the annual performance report disclosed that maximum services were provided to save precious human lives and properties during year 2022 .

According to the figures issued by the Rescue 1122, Abbottabad spokesperson Sajid Iqbal, the Abbottabad office received 510261 calls, including 275255 for information, spam and fake calls. Rescue 1122 also provided timely professional services to 6532 people during various emergency situations in 6298 accidents in the last 1 year with an average response time of 7 minutes.

In the year 2022, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad dealt with 440 traffic accidents, 4920 medical emergencies, 378 fire incidents, 38 crime or gunshot incidents, 543 other recovery emergencies, and eight coronavirus emergencies.

It was revealed in the annual report that during the emergency cases, 6532 people were transferred to different hospitals after giving first aid while 57 people lost their lives in various accidents.

In the performance of Referral Ambulance Services led by Rescue 1122 Abbottabad, during the year 2022, rescue personnel performed 2004 shifting services from one hospital to another through Referral Ambulance Service, including 106 shifting emergencies outside the district while during the 1898 emergency, patients were transferred to various hospitals across the district.