Rescue 1122 Issues Eid Emergency Plan

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 01:41 PM

Rescue 1122 has issued Eid emergency plan while the vacations of Rescue staff have also been cancelled

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Rescue 1122 has issued Eid emergency plan while the vacations of Rescue staff have also been cancelled.

The special meeting led by District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Dr Ijaz Anjum held at Rescue 1122 station and rescue safety officer Ahmed Ashraf briefed the meeting about the Eidul Fitre emergency plan.

According to this, rescuers, rescue muhafiz, along with ambulances will perform duties at big Eid congregations across the district to provide relief to masses in case of any emergency like situation.

The rescue posts consisting on rescuers have also been set up, which will remain alert to avert from any untoward incident.

The special teams were also constituted for "Chaand Raat" to ensure safety of masses by providing quick response.

On this occasion, control room in-charge Muhammad Naeem, Safety Officer Kabirwala Kanwar Faheem, media coordinator Rashid Chaudhary and others were also present.

APP /sak

