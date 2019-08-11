UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Issues Eid Plan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) ::Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) has issued its Eid emergency plan to deal with any emergent situation during Eid holidays.

In this connection, leaves of Rescue staff have also been cancelled, with the directive to remain available round the clock for emergency call.

A spokesman of Rescue 1122 said on Sunday that rescue staff along with ambulances would remain present at major Eid congregations to cope with any emergency.

He said temporary rescue posts had also been set up across the district.

The volunteers who have completed their training from Punjab Emergency Service have also been called to perform rescue duty during Eid days, he added.

