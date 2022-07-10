UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Issues Eid-ul-Azha Emergency Plan

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2022 | 02:40 PM

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2022 ) :Rescue 1122 Dera, under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Kamal Shah, has issued Eid-ul-Azha emergency plan.

According to the emergency plan, all kinds of holidays of rescue personnel have been canceled during Eid-ul-Azha.

Rescue 1122 service will remain on 24-hour full alert during Eid to deal with any kind of emergency in a timely manner.

Talking about the Eid emergency plan, District Emergency Officer Kamal Shah said that Rescue 1122 Flood Relief Plan has also been prepared in order to deal with any possible monsoon and flood situation. Under which, the Rescue 1122 was fully prepared to deal with the flood situation even during Eid-ul-Azha.

