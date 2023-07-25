Rescue 1122 issues emergency cover plan for Muharram

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 has issued an emergency cover plan regarding Muharram especially the 10th of Muharram.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr. Kaleemullah held a meeting regarding the arrangements made regarding Muharram in which he issued directions to ensure first aid to the mourners at the majlis and mourning processions held in big Imambargahs across the district including Shujabad and Jalal Purpirwala.

Dr. Kaleemullah issued orders to impose code Red for 9 and 10 Muharram and canceled the vacations of all rescuers.

Over 600 rescuers would be deployed with ambulances and fire vehicles equipped with modern equipment and will remain alert during Muharram.

35 ambulances, and 17 fire vehicles besides this 98 motorbike ambulances would accompanied by mourning processions to deal with any emergency situation.

Apart from this, mobile posts, ambulances and fire vehicles with their first aid boxes will accompany the processions to provide timely medical assistance to the mourners.

The citizens could contact control room number 9220305-061 from landline numbers on 10th of Muharram.

The mourners and organizers of the Imam Bargahs have been requested to cooperate with the rescue teams to ensure timely delivery of medical aid.