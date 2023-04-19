Rescue 1122 issues emergency plan for Eid

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 on Wednesday issued the emergency plan regarding Eid-ul-Fitr.

Under the chairmanship of District Emergency Officer Ali Hussain, a special meeting of Rescue 1122 regarding Eid was held at the Central Station, wherein station coordinator Qasim Khan gave a briefing on the emergency plan for Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to the plan, officials and rescue guards will perform their duties to provide relief to the public in case of any emergency. Rescue posts will also be established at mosques, Eid places and other important areas to deal with any emergency situation.

In view of the increase in temperature, rescue posts will be set up at Attock Khurd in the Indus River where rescue personnel will be present at all times.