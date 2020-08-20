Rescue 1122 issues emergency plan for Muharram-ul-Haram

Rescue 1122 has issued emergency plan for Muharram-ul-Harram on Thursday

The Rescue 1122 special meeting regarding Muharram was held in chair of district emergency officer Dr Khalid Mahmood while control room Incharge Muhammad Naeem gave briefing on emergency plan.

The holidays of Rescue jawans have been cancelled across the district while the Rescue camps would be setup at majalis,Imam Bargahaz and entry and exit points of Muharram procession routes.

The rescuers along with ambulances would remain present to provide timely relief to mourners in case of any emergency like situation.

The tiger force personnel would also be deputed there while complete training about first aid, fire control and handle any emergency was imparted them by Rescue 1122.

Safety officer Ahmed Ashraf, station coordinator Muhammad Saleem and others were also present on the occasion.

APP /sak