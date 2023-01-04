UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Issues Guidelines For Heater Usage In Winter

Published January 04, 2023

Rescue 1122 issues guidelines for heater usage in winter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 asked citizens to keep the gas heater clean and check for leakage periodically and never leave the heaters switched on in a vacant room in winter to avoid any eventuality.  A spokesperson for Rescue 11 22 said the heater should be used in well ventilated and airy rooms for which it was very important to open the window and doors.  He informed that citizens should keep flammable objects at least five feet away from heaters adding that it is better to minimize the use of gas heaters and use warm clothes and turn off the heater before going to bed.

If there is gas load shedding, pay special attention to its timings, he said and added that heaters produce carbon monoxide gas, which is harmful to health and that heaters should not be used continuously for long periods of time.

He advised to take special care of electrical wiring, sockets and switches while using electric heaters and be careful about smoke exhaust and fresh air intake while using charcoal or wood rings.

The spokesperson said that motorists should always keep the car door glass slightly open while using the car heater.

In case of fire or any emergency immediately report to Rescue 1122 or contact these numbers 061-9220305 and 061-9220316, he concluded.

