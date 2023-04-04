Rescue 1122 issues monthly performance report

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :District Emergency Officer, Muhammad Arif Khattak on Tuesday issued the monthly performance report for March 2023 and said that Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided its services during 525 emergencies and saved precious human lives and property.

According to the performance report, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad received 35,884 calls whereas 16,165 were non-emergency calls. The DEO said that Rescue 1122 Abbottabad provided timely and professional services to 490 people in various emergencies with an average response time of 6 minutes and 25 seconds.

During the last month, through 44 medical emergencies due to road accidents, 423 fire incidents, and 44 other emergencies (recovery), 14 people lost their lives.

Rescue 1122 provided its services during 44 medical emergencies related to traffic accidents, 423 incidents of fire outbreaks, and 44 other emergencies while 490 people were rescued and shifted to hospitals after providing initial medical aid.

Rescue 1122 also shifted 88 patients under referral ambulance services from one hospital to another hospital during emergencies in March, among them, one patient was shifted from outside the district.