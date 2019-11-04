UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Issues Monthly Performance Report For October

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 08:51 PM

Rescue 1122 issues monthly performance report for October

Rescue 1122 Emergency Service Bahawalpur Monday issued the monthly performance report for the month of October

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :Rescue 1122 Emergency Service Bahawalpur Monday issued the monthly performance report for the month of October .

According to the report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain, the control room received 45,932 phone calls, of which 4298 calls were emergency related.

The average time to reach the emergency spot was 7.6 minutes.

As many as 1004 road accidents, 38 fire-related incidents, 88 quarrel incidents and one incident of building collapse were reported last month.

Total 2624 medical emergencies and 544 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in October 2019 by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur. Report further told that 4206 people were rescued in the month, of which 14841 were provided first aid on the spot while 2633 were taken to hospital. Total of 92 deaths were reported in the month. As many as 1498 patients were shifted from Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service.

Related Topics

Road Victoria Bahawalpur October Rescue 1122 2019 From

Recent Stories

Omar Ayub meets Qatari ministers in Doha

9 seconds ago

East Asia Summit Reaffirms Commitment to Fighting ..

11 seconds ago

Karachi Port Trust ships movement, cargo handling ..

12 seconds ago

Chief Minister Punjab approves restoration of flou ..

14 seconds ago

Romania parliament backs liberal govt in vote

17 seconds ago

Projects Worth Over $400 Million Discussed at Saud ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.