Rescue 1122 issues monthly performance report for October

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) : Rescue 1122 Emergency Service Bahawalpur Monday issued the monthly performance report for the month of October

According to the report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain, the control room received 45,932 phone calls, of which 4298 calls were emergency related.

The average time to reach the emergency spot was 7.6 minutes.

As many as 1004 road accidents, 38 fire-related incidents, 88 quarrel incidents and one incident of building collapse were reported last month.

Total 2624 medical emergencies and 544 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in October 2019 by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur. Report further told that 4206 people were rescued in the month, of which 14841 were provided first aid on the spot while 2633 were taken to hospital. Total of 92 deaths were reported in the month. As many as 1498 patients were shifted from Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service.