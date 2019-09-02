Rescue 1122 issues monthly report for August

Rescue 1122 Emergency Service Bahawalpur has issued the monthly performance report for the month of August 2019

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) : Rescue 1122 Emergency Service Bahawalpur has issued the monthly performance report for the month of August

According to the report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain, the control room received 55143 phone calls, of which 4765 calls were emergency related. The average time to reach the emergency spot was 7.7 minutes.

As many as 1108 road accidents, 27 fire-related incidents, 142 quarrel incidents, 4 drowning incidents and 1 incident of building collapse were reported last month. Total 2774 medical emergencies and 709 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in August 2019 by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur. Report further told that 4665 people were res1022 patients were shifted from Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service.