Rescue 1122 issues monthly report for June 2019

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) : Rescue 1122 Emergency Service Bahawalpur has issued the monthly performance report for the month of June

According to the report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain, the control room received 45747 phone calls, of which 4328 calls were emergency related.

The average time to reach the emergency spot was 7.66 minutes. As many as 999 road accidents, 49 fire-related incidents, 98 quarrel incidents, and 11 drowning incidents were reported last month.

Total 2639 medical emergencies and 532 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in June 2019 by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur.

Report further told that 4241 people were rescued by Rescue 1122 Emergency Service, of which 1449 were discharged after first-aid while 2792 were taken to hospitals.

As many as 898 patients were shifted from Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service.