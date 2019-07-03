UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Issues Monthly Report For June 2019

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 07:03 PM

Rescue 1122 issues monthly report for June 2019

Rescue 1122 Emergency Service Bahawalpur has issued the monthly performance report for the month of June 2019

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Rescue 1122 Emergency Service Bahawalpur has issued the monthly performance report for the month of June 2019.

According to the report issued by District Emergency Officer Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain, the control room received 45747 phone calls, of which 4328 calls were emergency related.

The average time to reach the emergency spot was 7.66 minutes. As many as 999 road accidents, 49 fire-related incidents, 98 quarrel incidents, and 11 drowning incidents were reported last month.

Total 2639 medical emergencies and 532 other rescue-related emergencies were dealt with in June 2019 by Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur.

Report further told that 4241 people were rescued by Rescue 1122 Emergency Service, of which 1449 were discharged after first-aid while 2792 were taken to hospitals.

As many as 898 patients were shifted from Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals to Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Civil Hospital under Patient Transfer Service.

Related Topics

Road Victoria Bahawalpur June Rescue 1122 2019 From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister approves changing name of Durrani M ..

23 seconds ago

Imran Khan given mandate for ensuring rule of law, ..

24 seconds ago

ANP submits calling attention notice on killing of ..

26 seconds ago

Indian Sikh yatrees reach Gurdwara Janumasthan Nan ..

29 seconds ago

US Sanctions Malawi Official Due to Involvement in ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab govt to provide Rs1069 million to WASA

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.