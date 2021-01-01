UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Issues Performance Report Of 2020

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 03:26 PM

Rescue 1122 issues performance report of 2020

Five stations of Rescue 1122 in Abbottabad district including Nathiagali have provided 3221 health services during the previous year, this was disclosed in the performance report for the year 2020

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Five stations of Rescue 1122 in Abbottabad district including Nathiagali have provided 3221 health services during the previous year, this was disclosed in the performance report for the year 2020.

According to report, the Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has responded to 318 traffic accidents and provided medical services to the injured, mobile teams have provided first aid to the accident injuries and many of them were also shifted to different hospitals of Abbottabad where 35 severe injured have lost lives.

During the year 2020 Rescue 1122 Abbottabad also provided services to the 192 fire incidents and 17 drowning accidents while 24 people were being provided medical and other services when they were shot.

Rescue 1122 Abbottabad also provided different services in 286 assorted incidents and remained busy throughout the year to facilitate the masses of the district. 374786 people of district Abbottabad contacted Rescue 1122 where unfortunately 275112 calls were fake.

Joining hands with other departments to fight against the outbreak of COVID-19, Rescue 1122 Abbottabad has also performed duties of disinfection and chlorination of various public places and roads of the district.

Rescue 1122 also launched an awareness campaign about Coronavirus and conducted lectures at schools, colleges and other educational institutions of the district.

