UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue-1122 Issues Performance Report Of July

Umer Jamshaid 42 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:44 PM

Rescue-1122 issues performance report of July

District emergency service was playing effective role in giving response in emergency situations in the district and successfully tackled more than 2759 emergencies during the month of July

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :District emergency service was playing effective role in giving response in emergency situations in the district and successfully tackled more than 2759 emergencies during the month of July.

According to the report, a meeting of Rescue-1122 was held here on Thursday which was chaired by District Emergency Officer (DEO), Rescue-1122, Ijaz Anjum.

The DEO was informed in the meeting that in previous month Rescue-1122 received 58,643 calls in which 2759 calls were emergency based.

He said, the Rescue-1122 successfully attended 450 road accidents, 1753 medical and other emergencies, 03 fire incidents, 98 crime incidents, 09 drowned cases and rescued precious several lives during those emergency situations.

Ijaz Anjum said rescue successfully and promptly responded to emergencies and provided first medical aid to about 99 victims and 2542 people were shifted to nearby hospitals while 56 killed on the spot, during the last month.

He said quick and prompt response was a hallmark of the Rescue-1122, registering average duration about seven minutes to emergency sites allowing for all delays due to vehicular traffic on the city's roads during this period.

DEO also advised to avoid fake calls to the Service as it could hamper assistance or service; instead, he added, there was a need of cooperation to make the Service more effective.

He urged all rescuers to continue performing duties with same spirit and commitment to ensure optimum provision of emergency services to the people without any discrimination.

He also underlined the need for sensitizing more people regarding performance and role of the Rescue-1122 so that maximum people might benefit from the service, which had always registered quick response during emergency situation and saved many human lives.

\378

Related Topics

Fire Road Traffic Same July All From

Recent Stories

President IIUI advises youth to use social media p ..

7 minutes ago

Vaccination of 1740 MWMC employees ordered ahead o ..

7 minutes ago

ICT kicks off debris removal drive at Rawal Dam

14 minutes ago

Ex-Ryder Cup player Gordon Brand Jr dies aged 60

8 minutes ago

City receives rain in Lahore

9 minutes ago

Delegation of Petroleum, CNG dealers association m ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.