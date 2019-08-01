Rescue-1122 issues performance report of July

District emergency service was playing effective role in giving response in emergency situations in the district and successfully tackled more than 2759 emergencies during the month of July

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) :District emergency service was playing effective role in giving response in emergency situations in the district and successfully tackled more than 2759 emergencies during the month of July.

According to the report, a meeting of Rescue-1122 was held here on Thursday which was chaired by District Emergency Officer (DEO), Rescue-1122, Ijaz Anjum.

The DEO was informed in the meeting that in previous month Rescue-1122 received 58,643 calls in which 2759 calls were emergency based.

He said, the Rescue-1122 successfully attended 450 road accidents, 1753 medical and other emergencies, 03 fire incidents, 98 crime incidents, 09 drowned cases and rescued precious several lives during those emergency situations.

Ijaz Anjum said rescue successfully and promptly responded to emergencies and provided first medical aid to about 99 victims and 2542 people were shifted to nearby hospitals while 56 killed on the spot, during the last month.

He said quick and prompt response was a hallmark of the Rescue-1122, registering average duration about seven minutes to emergency sites allowing for all delays due to vehicular traffic on the city's roads during this period.

DEO also advised to avoid fake calls to the Service as it could hamper assistance or service; instead, he added, there was a need of cooperation to make the Service more effective.

He urged all rescuers to continue performing duties with same spirit and commitment to ensure optimum provision of emergency services to the people without any discrimination.

He also underlined the need for sensitizing more people regarding performance and role of the Rescue-1122 so that maximum people might benefit from the service, which had always registered quick response during emergency situation and saved many human lives.

