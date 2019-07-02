Rescue 1122 issues performance report of June

District emergency service was playing effective role in giving response in emergency situation in the district and successfully tackled more than 2409 emergencies during June

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :District emergency service was playing effective role in giving response in emergency situation in the district and successfully tackled more than 2409 emergencies during June

According to the report, a meeting of rescue 1122 was held here on Tuesday which was chaired by District Emergency Officer (DEO), Zafar Iqbal.

The DEO was informed in the meeting that in previous month Rescue-1122 received 46,814 calls in which 2409 calls were emergency based.

He said, the Rescue 1122 successfully attended 713 road accidents, 1330 medical and other emergencies, 51 fire incidents, 85 crime incidents, 4 drowned cases and rescued precious several lives during those emergency situations.

Zafar Iqbal said rescue successfully and promptly responded to emergencies and provided first medical aid to about 1724 victims prior to shifting them to nearby hospitals while 6 killed on the spot, during the last month.

He said quick and prompt response was a hallmark of the rescue 1122, registering average duration about three and half minute to emergency sites allowing for all delays due to vehicular traffic on the city's roads during this period.

DEO also advised to avoid fake calls to the Service as it could hamper assistance or service; instead, he added, there was a need of cooperation to make the Service more effective.

He urged all rescuers to continue performing duties with same spirit and commitment to ensure optimum provision of emergency services to the people without any discrimination.

He also underlined the need for sensitizing more people regarding performance and role of the Rescue 1122 so that maximum people might benefit from the service, which had always registered quick response during emergency situation and saved many human lives.