UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Issues Performance Report Of June

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 06:14 PM

Rescue 1122 issues performance report of June

District emergency service was playing effective role in giving response in emergency situation in the district and successfully tackled more than 2409 emergencies during June

OKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :District emergency service was playing effective role in giving response in emergency situation in the district and successfully tackled more than 2409 emergencies during June.

According to the report, a meeting of rescue 1122 was held here on Tuesday which was chaired by District Emergency Officer (DEO), Zafar Iqbal.

The DEO was informed in the meeting that in previous month Rescue-1122 received 46,814 calls in which 2409 calls were emergency based.

He said, the Rescue 1122 successfully attended 713 road accidents, 1330 medical and other emergencies, 51 fire incidents, 85 crime incidents, 4 drowned cases and rescued precious several lives during those emergency situations.

Zafar Iqbal said rescue successfully and promptly responded to emergencies and provided first medical aid to about 1724 victims prior to shifting them to nearby hospitals while 6 killed on the spot, during the last month.

He said quick and prompt response was a hallmark of the rescue 1122, registering average duration about three and half minute to emergency sites allowing for all delays due to vehicular traffic on the city's roads during this period.

DEO also advised to avoid fake calls to the Service as it could hamper assistance or service; instead, he added, there was a need of cooperation to make the Service more effective.

He urged all rescuers to continue performing duties with same spirit and commitment to ensure optimum provision of emergency services to the people without any discrimination.

He also underlined the need for sensitizing more people regarding performance and role of the Rescue 1122 so that maximum people might benefit from the service, which had always registered quick response during emergency situation and saved many human lives.

Related Topics

Fire Road Traffic Same June Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

OPEC+ Conformity Level With Oil Output Cuts Reache ..

2 minutes ago

IESCO installs 468 net metering connections so far ..

2 minutes ago

PML-N, PPP members perturbed over rift in parties: ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC+ Ministers to Meet At Least Once a Year, Be A ..

2 minutes ago

Swine flu claims 21 lives in Myanmar

9 minutes ago

Oman Ready to Mediate US-Iran Dispute If Required ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.