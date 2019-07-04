Rescue 1122 issues performance report of June

District emergency service was playing effective role in giving response in emergency situation in the district and successfully tackled more than 2058 emergencies during June

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :District emergency service was playing effective role in giving response in emergency situation in the district and successfully tackled more than 2058 emergencies during June.

According to the report, a meeting of Rescue-1122 was held here on Thursday which was chaired by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Kaur, Dr Farzand Ali.

Incharge Control Room, Rooh-ul-Amin informed the DEO that in previous month Rescue-1122, Kasur successfully attended 64 road accidents, 784 medical and other emergencies, 968 drowned cases, 4 buildings collapse incidents and rescued 2129 lives during those emergency situations.

Rooh-ul-Amin said rescue successfully and promptly responded to emergencies and provided first medical aid to about 193 victims prior to shifting them to nearby hospitals while 25 killed on the spot, during the last month.

He said quick and prompt response was a hallmark of the Rescue-1122, registering average duration about seven minutes to emergency sites allowing for all delays due to vehicular traffic on the city's roads during this period.

DEO also advised to avoid fake calls to the service as it could hamper assistance or service; instead, he added, there was a need of cooperation to make the service more effective.

He urged all rescuers to continue performing duties with same spirit and commitment to ensure optimum provision of emergency services to the people without any discrimination.

Farzand also underlined the need for sensitizing more people regarding performance and role of the Rescue-1122 so that maximum people might benefit from the service, which had always registered quick response during emergency situation and saved many human lives.

