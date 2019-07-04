UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Issues Performance Report Of June

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 04:48 PM

Rescue 1122 issues performance report of June

District emergency service was playing effective role in giving response in emergency situation in the district and successfully tackled more than 2058 emergencies during June

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :District emergency service was playing effective role in giving response in emergency situation in the district and successfully tackled more than 2058 emergencies during June.

According to the report, a meeting of Rescue-1122 was held here on Thursday which was chaired by District Emergency Officer (DEO) Kaur, Dr Farzand Ali.

Incharge Control Room, Rooh-ul-Amin informed the DEO that in previous month Rescue-1122, Kasur successfully attended 64 road accidents, 784 medical and other emergencies, 968 drowned cases, 4 buildings collapse incidents and rescued 2129 lives during those emergency situations.

Rooh-ul-Amin said rescue successfully and promptly responded to emergencies and provided first medical aid to about 193 victims prior to shifting them to nearby hospitals while 25 killed on the spot, during the last month.

He said quick and prompt response was a hallmark of the Rescue-1122, registering average duration about seven minutes to emergency sites allowing for all delays due to vehicular traffic on the city's roads during this period.

DEO also advised to avoid fake calls to the service as it could hamper assistance or service; instead, he added, there was a need of cooperation to make the service more effective.

He urged all rescuers to continue performing duties with same spirit and commitment to ensure optimum provision of emergency services to the people without any discrimination.

Farzand also underlined the need for sensitizing more people regarding performance and role of the Rescue-1122 so that maximum people might benefit from the service, which had always registered quick response during emergency situation and saved many human lives.

\378

Related Topics

Road Traffic Kasur Same June All From

Recent Stories

Artists battle expulsion as rents rise in booming ..

2 minutes ago

People demand to establish evening courts for spee ..

2 minutes ago

Gibraltar Detained Syria-Bound Oil Tanker at US Re ..

2 minutes ago

Fresh protests over disputed elections in Malawi

2 minutes ago

PTI constitutes a 21-member Core Committee

2 minutes ago

Venezuela on edge over navy captain's autopsy

22 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.