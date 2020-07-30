Rescue 1122 issues special plan for Eid-ul-Azha

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Sargodha has issued plan for Eid-ul-Azha for providing prompt service to the victims and needy persons during Eid holidays

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Sargodha has issued plan for Eid-ul-Azha for providing prompt service to the victims and needy persons during Eid holidays.

According to District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah here on Thursday, more than 361 rescue personnel would perform duty in the district on Eid-ul-Azha.

He said that holidays of rescue workers have also been restricted on Eid days.

Special rescue posts have also been set up at Eid gahs andother important places, including Jinnah Hall, Red Crescent Road and Qenchi Morr for providingimmediate service to the needy persons, he said.