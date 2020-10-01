Rescue 1122 Khanewal provides help to 2597 people in September

Over 2597 people were rescued by providing timely help with average time of response got limited to seven minutes in September

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Over 2597 people were rescued by providing timely help with average time of response got limited to seven minutes in September.

District Emergency Officer, Khanewal, Dr Khalid Mahmood told media after conducting monthly meeting of the department on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 received total 2446 emergency calls among 529 of emergency nature, 1388 medical movement, 13 fire spreading, 529 traffic accidents, 111 criminal activities and one case of water drowning.

About 398 calls were made to seek protection from miscellaneous incidents out of which 162 people given first medical aid, while 2147 rushed to admit in nearby hospitals.

According to Khalid Mahmood, most of traffic accidents were reported following over speeding and violation of traffic rules. He appealed masses to avoid over speeding to stay safe and protected in their surroundings.