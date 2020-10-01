UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rescue 1122 Khanewal Provides Help To 2597 People In September

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:17 PM

Rescue 1122 Khanewal provides help to 2597 people in September

Over 2597 people were rescued by providing timely help with average time of response got limited to seven minutes in September

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Over 2597 people were rescued by providing timely help with average time of response got limited to seven minutes in September.

District Emergency Officer, Khanewal, Dr Khalid Mahmood told media after conducting monthly meeting of the department on Thursday.

Rescue 1122 received total 2446 emergency calls among 529 of emergency nature, 1388 medical movement, 13 fire spreading, 529 traffic accidents, 111 criminal activities and one case of water drowning.

About 398 calls were made to seek protection from miscellaneous incidents out of which 162 people given first medical aid, while 2147 rushed to admit in nearby hospitals.

According to Khalid Mahmood, most of traffic accidents were reported following over speeding and violation of traffic rules. He appealed masses to avoid over speeding to stay safe and protected in their surroundings.

Related Topics

Fire Water Traffic Khanewal September Rescue 1122 Criminals Media From

Recent Stories

DC directs for resolving masses' problems on prior ..

23 seconds ago

Fire erupts in textile factory in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago

RS. 15000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 84 ..

11 minutes ago

U19 squads for six Cricket Associations announced

13 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen offers his condolences on the death o ..

14 minutes ago

Lok Virsa to hold "Annual Lok Mela" from 6th to 15 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.