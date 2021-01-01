UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Khanewal Received 27462 Emergency Calls During 2020

Rescue 1122 Khanewal received 27462 emergency calls during 2020

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122 Dr Khalid Mahmood said that they had received 714418 calls from which 27462 were emergency calls during the last year 2020.

While giving briefing about one year performance, control room Incharge Muhammad Naeem said that these emergency calls were included 6381 road traffic accidents, 15237 medical emergencies, 242 fire, 1283 crime, 33 drowning, 47 building collapse, four of cylinder blast and 4237 mislenous emergencies.

Similarly, first aid provided to 3714 while 23702 patients were shifted to hospitals.

Exactly 7692 patients were shifted from one hospital to another under patient referral service during above said period.

The training workshops were also conducted at various schools, colleges, factories and other places under community safety programme.

Speaking on this occasion, DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Khalid Mahmood said that road traffic accidents mostly occurred due to motorcycles and motor rickshaws as it's main reason was over speeding and non implementation of traffic rules.

