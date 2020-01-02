UrduPoint.com
Rescue 1122 Khanewal Responds To 33915 Emergency Calls In 2019

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 06:46 PM

Rescue 1122 Khanewal responds to 33915 emergency calls in 2019

The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, responded on 33,915 emergency calls and rescued 30,918 patients during the outgoing year 2019, according to official sources

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab Emergency Service (PES), commonly known as Rescue-1122, responded on 33,915 emergency calls and rescued 30,918 patients during the outgoing year 2019, according to official sources.

A Rescue-1122 meeting, led by District Emergency Officer Dr Ijaz Anjum, was held on Thursday. The control room in-charge, Muhammad Naeem, giving briefing, said that Rescue-1122 received 63,2721 calls, out of which 33,915 were emergency calls in the outgoing year. As many as 6,385 calls were about road accidents, 388 about fire incidents, 1,141 crime calls, 60 drowning, 28 building collapses, 4,199 miscellaneous calls while 21,643 calls were related to medical emergencies and others.

The average response time remained seven minutes while 11,767 patients were shifted from small hospitals to big hospitals under the patient referral service of the Punjab government.

The community safety wing organized training workshops at various schools, colleges, factories, public and private institutions under the community safety programme.

DEO Rescue 1122 Dr Ijaz Anjum said that mostly road accidents were caused by motorcycles and rickshaws due to over-speeding and violation of traffic rules.

