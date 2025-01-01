Rescue 1122 Khanewal reviews 2024 performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) A special meeting to review the annual performance of Rescue 1122 was held at the Rescue Station under the chairmanship of District Emergency Officer Dr Khalid Mahmood.

Dr Khalid Mahmood assured the public that Rescue 1122 remains fully prepared to respond to any emergency situation. He said all emergency vehicles are in excellent condition and are available 24/7 for public service. "Our mission is to provide timely assistance to those in need," he said, urging citizens to only dial 1122 in genuine emergencies to avoid unnecessary delays.

Control Room In-charge Shehzad Chaudhry briefed on the district’s performance in 2024. According to the report, the control room received 222,506 calls, of which 40,255 were emergencies. These included 8,585 traffic accidents, 25,949 medical cases, 361 fire incidents, 1,259 crime-related emergencies, 18 drowning cases, and 10 building collapses.

Rescue teams provided first aid to 16,329 individuals and transported 41,581 patients to hospitals.

The district recorded an average response time of seven minutes. Under the Punjab government’s Patient Referral Service, 4,090 patients were shifted from smaller healthcare facilities to major hospitals. The Community Safety Program also conducted 58 training workshops and trained Community Emergency Response Teams in all Union Councils.

The meeting was attended by Rescue Safety Officers Muhammad Yasir Raza (Mian Channu) and Imtiaz Ahmed (Kabirwala), Station Coordinators Muhammad Saleem, Samiullah, and Muhammad Sajjad, along with Media Coordinator Rashid Chaudhry.

The review highlighted Rescue 1122's unwavering commitment to public safety and efficient emergency response in Khanewal district.