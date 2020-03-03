Rescue-1122 Khushab provided emergency services to 1177 people during February

Rescue-1122 Khushab has provided emergency services to 1177 people in 6 minutes response time during February

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ) :Rescue-1122 Khushab has provided emergency services to 1177 people in 6 minutes response time during February.

The District Emergency Officer Khushab, Dr. Nayyer Alam Khan told this scribe that total 22394 calls were received and out of total only 1169 calls were based on emergency.

He briefed that out of total emergencies 217 road accidents, 788 medical emergencies, 1 cases of drown, 35 crimes, 15 fire and 196 miscellaneous cases were registered and also provided first aid services.

The Rescue-1122 has provided first aid services to 1170 persons at spot.

The Emergency officer asked people to cooperate with the rescuers and contact in time for better relief.

He added that emergency rescuers were ready round the clock to ensure public safety at any cost while masses should avoid fake calls.