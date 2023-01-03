Rescue 1122 Kohat receives 99,647 unnecessary, fake calls in 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 Kohat office in the year 2022 received a total of 145,045 calls out of which 99,647 were unnecessary and fake calls while 46,864 were information based calls.

Spokesperson Yasir Khattak on Tuesday said that rescue teams responded to 3,994 different types of accidents in a timely manner and provided facilities to the public during emergencies this year.

Under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Kohat Muhammad Jawad Khan Khalil issued a report for the year 2022 in which they responded to 3,994 different types of accidents in a timely manner and provided facilities to the public during emergencies.

During this time Rescue 1122 handled 3,994 different types of emergencies including 2,896 medical, 591 road traffic accidents, 186 fire, 226 different types of recoveries, 6 gunshots, 7 house collapses, 14 cylinder blasts and 7 drowning incidents.

A total of 4,441 patients were given first aid and transported safely to hospital while 219 people died on the spot. Rescue 1122 teams provided rescue service to a total of 4,660 people.

District Emergency Officer Jawad Khan Khalil said that in the year 2022, the construction of four rescue stations and one South Region Office of Rescue 1122 was completed in which the rescue service has been started. By the end of 2023, the construction of Dara Adamkhel and Lachi station would also be completed, he added.