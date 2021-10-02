UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Kohat Responds To 386 Incidents In September

Sat 02nd October 2021

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Rescue1122 Kohat Station has responded to 386 emergency cases and provided rescue services to 666 persons during the month of September 2021.

The data was revealed in the monthly performance report issued by District Emergency Officer (DEO), Naveed Khan on Saturday. According to a report, a total of 1122 calls were received including 274 medical, 66 road accidents, seven corona patients, fire eruption, 16 bullet injuries, 15 different recoveries and one case of drowning has been reported during the month.

A total of 644 persons were provided first aid facilitation and safely shifted to hospitals while 20 persons died on the spot.

DEO said that Rescue1122 would continue serving the masses and all emergency facilities would be provided to the residents of district Kohat. He urged masses to cooperate with staff of the Rescue1122 and avoid unnecessary calls so that the deserving could timely be facilitated.

