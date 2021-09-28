Rescue 1122: KP govt to establish 43 sub-stations at tehsil level

Out of the total 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department has operationalised the stations of Rescue 1122 in 33 districts so far

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Out of the total 35 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department has operationalised the stations of Rescue 1122 in 33 districts so far.

However, the steps are being taken for the establishment of 43 sub-stations at tehsil level including 12 in merged districts of the province.

The meeting, held here in the Assembly Conference Room, informed the KP Assembly Standing Committee on Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department.

Beside, provincial minister for relief, rehabilitation and settlement, MPAs Samiya Bibi, Maria Fatima, Ranjeet Singh, Mir Kalam Wazir, Sardar Khan and Liaquat Ali Khan attended the meeting in the capacity of movers. The committee chairman MPA Tufail Anjum chaired the meeting.

During the meeting, the authorities of Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department gave detailed briefing regarding the responsibilities of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Rescue 1122, procedure, staff and steps taken by department and challenges.

On this occasion, matters relating to distribution of financial assistance among thousands of affected people of the earthquake of October 26, 2015 in Malakand division and particularly in Dir Lower were discussed in detail.

During the meeting, chairman Tufail Anjum directed the administrative officers concerned for the constitution of a departmental committee regarding the distribution of financial assistance in the earthquake affected people of Dir Upper and Dir Lower.

He asked to present a report within the period of one month and to keep MPAs Liaquat Ali Khan and Sardar Khan in loop.

The chairman also directed to brief the committee regarding sharing updates of the repatriation of temporarily dispersed persons of the merged districts, repatriation grant, emergency rehabilitation grant and statistics of total destroyed schools, health centres and houses.

The committee chairman also directed for the presentation of a comprehensive report regarding the release of funds received by the department during last three years and recruitment in Rescue 1122 in North and South Waziristan districts.

On request of the members of the committee, the chairman directed to impart training to the staffers of Rescue 1122 and a visit to Punjab Emergency Services academy to pave the way for procedure in this regard.