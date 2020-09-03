Rescue-1122 KP tackles over 10,800 emergencies in August

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Rescue-1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is efficiently contributing its services, tackling more than 10,800 emergencies during the last month.

Director General Rescue-1122 Khyber Pakthunkhwa Dr Khatir Ahmed said that the rescue service was currently operating in 26 districts of the province and successfully handling emergencies in these areas.

Quoting performance report of August, the director general said during various emergencies the Rescue-1122 shifted 296 dead and 11903 injured persons to hospitals.

He added that during this period, the Rescue-1122 promptly provided its services to a number of injured persons in 2343 traffic accidents besides tackling 7352 medical emergencies, 289 fire incidents, 204 crime-related incidents, 129 drowning incidents and 12 building collapse incidents.

Dr Khatir Ahmed said that the Rescue-1122 also played frontline role during COVID-19 situation, shifting 58 coronavirus affected people to various hospitals and quarantine centers.

He said that Rescue-1122 also provided services during seven gas leak incidents besides 417 other emergencies during the month of August.