Rescue 1122 KPK responds to over 241,000 emergencies in 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The annual performance review meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue 1122) was held at the provincial headquarters here Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Director General Rescue 1122, Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan stated that Rescue 1122 provided timely services in over 241,000 emergencies during the year 2024.

Sharing details of these emergencies, he said rescue teams responded to over 151,000 medical emergencies and more than 22,000 traffic accidents.

Besides, over 52,000 referral emergencies, 4781 fire incidents, 699 drowning incidents, 3966 crime-related incidents, 277 cases of building and roof collapses,146 incidents involving explosions, including gas and cylinder blasts, 5661 other emergencies were successfully tackled.

Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan further informed that Rescue 1122 transported over 245,000 injured and patients to hospitals in a timely manner.

Additionally, through its Health Ambulance (Referral Service), critically injured and patients were shifted to better treatment facilities both within districts and to major hospitals in other districts. However, 4918 individuals lost their lives in various incidents.

The Director General emphasized that Rescue 1122 is providing equal services to the public not only in urban areas but also in merged districts and former FATA regions.

Focus on Tourist Sites, Rescue 1122 has also established rescue stations at various tourist destinations across the province, where both tourists and local residents are being provided with emergency assistance.

Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan concluded his address by reaffirming that the mission of Rescue 1122 is to protect lives and property, and the organization will continue to serve the public with the same dedication in the future.