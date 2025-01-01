Open Menu

Rescue 1122 KPK Responds To Over 241,000 Emergencies In 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Rescue 1122 KPK responds to over 241,000 emergencies in 2024

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The annual performance review meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Emergency Rescue Service (Rescue 1122) was held at the provincial headquarters here Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Director General Rescue 1122, Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan stated that Rescue 1122 provided timely services in over 241,000 emergencies during the year 2024.

Sharing details of these emergencies, he said rescue teams responded to over 151,000 medical emergencies and more than 22,000 traffic accidents.

Besides, over 52,000 referral emergencies, 4781 fire incidents, 699 drowning incidents, 3966 crime-related incidents, 277 cases of building and roof collapses,146 incidents involving explosions, including gas and cylinder blasts, 5661 other emergencies were successfully tackled.

Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan further informed that Rescue 1122 transported over 245,000 injured and patients to hospitals in a timely manner.

Additionally, through its Health Ambulance (Referral Service), critically injured and patients were shifted to better treatment facilities both within districts and to major hospitals in other districts. However, 4918 individuals lost their lives in various incidents.

The Director General emphasized that Rescue 1122 is providing equal services to the public not only in urban areas but also in merged districts and former FATA regions.

Focus on Tourist Sites, Rescue 1122 has also established rescue stations at various tourist destinations across the province, where both tourists and local residents are being provided with emergency assistance.

Dr. Muhammad Ayaz Khan concluded his address by reaffirming that the mission of Rescue 1122 is to protect lives and property, and the organization will continue to serve the public with the same dedication in the future.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa FATA Traffic Same Rescue 1122 Gas

Recent Stories

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s n ..

Shafqat Ali Khan likely to be appointed MOFA’s new spokesperson

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

Sharjah Arabic Poetry Festival to kick off Monday

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Moh ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Mohammed Alqasim as Ministry of E ..

2 hours ago
 Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of ..

Govt greets public with new year’s first hike of petroleum products

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match o ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second Test match on Friday

2 hours ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to ob ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to observe Rajab al Murajjab moon

2 hours ago
PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 ..

PSX starts new year with strong rally gaining 1676 points

2 hours ago
 Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

Poland takes over rotating six-month EU presidency

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 January 2025

6 hours ago
 UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family ..

UAE evacuates 127 injured people, patients, family members from Gaza

14 hours ago
 Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 202 ..

Russian advances in Ukraine grew seven-fold in 2024, data shows

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan