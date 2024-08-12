Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat Handles 132 Emergencies Last Week

Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat handles 132 emergencies last week

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) The district’s emergency service rescue 1122, Lakki Marwat tackled a total of 132 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Atif Sardar.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which included 110 medical, 15 road traffic accidents, four bullet injuries and three emergencies were recovery-related. During these emergencies, he said that a total of 138 patients were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted to hospitals.

He said a total of 2255 calls were received by the emergency service, but 1147 of them were irrelevant or fake calls. During the 93 referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 100 patients were benefited, he added.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

Related Topics

Road Traffic Lakki Marwat Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidate ..

SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories

2 minutes ago
 Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation ..

Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai

35 minutes ago
 Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming jo ..

Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024

1 day ago
 Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Ar ..

Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem

2 days ago
 Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to des ..

Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..

2 days ago
 Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen

2 days ago
 Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris ..

Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024

2 days ago
 Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh sworn in as LHC acting CJ

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan