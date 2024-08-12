Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat Handles 132 Emergencies Last Week
Umer Jamshaid Published August 12, 2024 | 01:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2024) The district’s emergency service rescue 1122, Lakki Marwat tackled a total of 132 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Atif Sardar.
Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which included 110 medical, 15 road traffic accidents, four bullet injuries and three emergencies were recovery-related. During these emergencies, he said that a total of 138 patients were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted to hospitals.
He said a total of 2255 calls were received by the emergency service, but 1147 of them were irrelevant or fake calls. During the 93 referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 100 patients were benefited, he added.
He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.
