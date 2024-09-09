Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat Handles 150 Emergencies Last Week

Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2024 | 03:30 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The district’s emergency service rescue 1122, Lakki Marwat tackled a total of 150 emergencies over the last week under the leadership of District Emergency Officer Atif Sardar.

Giving details, the spokesman said the rescue service responded to different kinds of emergencies over the week which includes 129 medical, 11 road traffic accidents, 10 bullet injuries and three emergencies were recovery-related.

During these emergencies a total of 157 patients were provided with first medical aid promptly and subsequently shifted them to hospitals.

He said a total of 2210 calls were received by the emergency service, but 1071 of them were irrelevant or fake calls.

During the referral-related emergencies over the last week, the spokesman said a total of 66 patients were benefited.

He said the rescue 1122 teams were fully equipped with all necessary equipment and they had been efficiently rendering their services during emergencies.

APP/slm

